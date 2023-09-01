In Pictures: Day two at Bournemouth Air Festival

The Red Arrows at Bournemouth Air Festival 2023Bournemouth Air Festival
Bad weather forced the Red Arrows to abandon their display on the first day of the festival

Bournemouth Air Festival is underway with hundreds of thousands of people expected in the town over the weekend.

The event began on Thursday with its launch held indoors for the first time in its history because of adverse weather.

Rain and fog forced the Red Arrows to abandon their display but they are scheduled to fly on all days of the festival along with aircraft including the Typhoon and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The show can be best viewed on the beach either side of Bournemouth Pier or on the clifftops.

People have also been enjoying entertainment along the beach and in the Lower Gardens.

Bournemouth Air Festival
The "Armed Forces Villages" are located on the beach
Bournemouth Air Festival
Companies specialising in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics have their trade stands at the festival
Bournemouth Air Festival
Plenty of activities have been organised along the beach
Bournemouth Air Festival
Dozens of people have enjoyed the event so far
Bournemouth Air Festival
The festival was launched indoors due to bad weather
The Red Arrows also have a stand at the event
Bournemouth Air Festival
On Thursday the RAF aerobatic team show short their display shortly after arriving at the seafront

