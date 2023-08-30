Flight chaos causes Poole woman to miss first day of job
A woman has described how national flight delays caused her to miss the first day of her new job.
Jessica Reid from Poole, Dorset, was stranded at Cologne Bonn Airport in Germany when a "technical issue" hit UK air traffic control systems on Monday.
The problems were later resolved but the disruption meant the 18-year-old can not get a flight back to London Stansted Airport until Thursday.
Ms Reid said it meant she missed her first day at work in sales on Tuesday.
With her friend Ms Reid boarded the Ryanair flight, which was due to depart from the German airport at 13:10 (CEST).
But the passengers were then informed the flight had been cancelled.
Back at the terminal, Ms Reid said they were not given any information on what to do next.
"People were pushing in and shouting and you couldn't see the end of the queue," she added.
After a 40-minute wait, the pair were told there was just one seat left on a flight back to London Stanstead.
But as neither friend felt comfortable travelling alone, they accepted flights on the next available date, which was Thursday.
Ms Reid had accepted a new job in sales and was due to start on Tuesday, but had to postpone it by a week because of the delay and was worried that it did not make "a good impression".
In a statement on social media, Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary said Monday's failure of the UK's air traffic system was "not acceptable".
Ryanair had to cancel about 250 flights on Monday affecting 40,000 passengers but Mr O'Leary said services were expected to return to normal by Wednesday.
