Bournemouth: Searches continue in human remains murder probe
- Published
Police are continuing to search an area off a path leading to a beach where partial human remains were found.
Teams of officers are going over a cordoned-off area in Bournemouth near the Manor Steps Zig Zag path off Boscombe Overcliff Drive.
Dorset Police started a murder investigation after the remains were found on Saturday at 13:10 BST.
No details of the victim or the circumstances surrounding their death have been given by police.
The force has set up a dedicated online portal for people to upload any information which could help their investigation.
It said members of the public with any information or concerns could also speak to officers at the scene.
The force has not said how long the cordons will remain in place.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.