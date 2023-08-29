Portland: Body found in search for missing diver

The body of a missing diver was recovered from the sea off Portland on Monday afternoon

The body of a diver who went missing off the Dorset coast has been found, police have confirmed.

A major sea and air search was carried out after the man was reported missing during a dive on Monday morning.

Dorset police said the diver, a man aged in his 40s from Hampshire, was pulled from the water off Portland at 15:40 BST.

Police said the man's next of kin had been informed and the coroner has been notified.

