Dorset Police open murder probe in Bournemouth after remains are found
A murder probe has been launched after human remains were discovered off a cliff-side path in Bournemouth.
The partial remains were found by a member of the public near Manor Steps Zig Zag, off Boscombe Overcliff Drive in Dorset, at 13:10 BST on Saturday.
Dorset Police is treating the death as suspicious.
The force said it was trying to establish the identity of the victim and the circumstances surrounding their death.
Det Insp Neil Third said: "We are treating this as a murder investigation and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding their death.
"I am appealing to anyone with any information regarding this matter, or who has seen any suspicious activity around the area of the Manor Steps Zig Zag in Boscombe in recent days, to please inform police.
"A cordon remains in place at the scene while further detailed inquiries are conducted and I would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding while this is in place.
"There will continue to be an increased police presence in the vicinity and officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns."
