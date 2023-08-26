Weymouth woman and pet dog rescued from house fire
Firefighters rescued a woman and a pet dog when they became trapped in a house fire.
Crews were called to the blaze at a property in Seven Acres Road, Weymouth, Dorset, at about 01:30 BST.
A man and two children had already managed to escape before firefighters arrived.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said the woman had managed to provide information "to direct firefighters straight to her".
The family was alerted to the fire, which began in the kitchen of the three-storey property, by smoke alarms.
Fire control operators provided survival guidance to the woman who could not escape with the others.
Station manager Dan Joslin said firefighters "rescued the occupier from a window" and "were able to contain the fire to the kitchen".
"We worked with our partners from Dorset Police and South West Ambulance Service to bring this incident to a swift conclusion," he added.
Firefighters from Weymouth, Portland and Dorchester attended the incident, which is believed to have started "accidentally".
All four family members were taken to hospital.
Two dogs were also in the house at the time, but firefighters were only able to rescue one of them.
The fire service said in a statement it would return to the home to reinspect and offer home safety advice to nearby properties.