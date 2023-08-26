Poole strongman title bid spurred by lockdown depression
A man who took up powerlifting to cope with depression during the pandemic is competing for the title of Britain's Strongest Disabled Man.
Matthew "Panda" Smyth was "anxious about being overweight and in a wheelchair" when he began training in April 2021.
He said the sport has made him proud to have a disability.
Poole-based Mr Smyth hopes to set a new world record at the competition in Chard, Somerset, on Sunday.
He said a "bad lockdown", with bouts of severe depression, spurred him into buying dumbbells and contacting a powerlifting coach online.
Mr Smyth, who is also known as Matthew Chandler, said: "I guarantee that if I didn't get into sport, I wouldn't be here right now.
"It's helped me to accept my disability which has then massively increased my mental health just because I'm not anxious about it, I'm not ashamed by it, I'm proud of being disabled."
Mr Smyth, who has no hip or knee sockets, tore a back muscle while attempting to pull a 625kg (1,377lbs)weight in 2022.
"There's only three people in the world who have done 600kg (1,322lbs) or more. It's dangerous," he said.
"It took me and good friend 45 minutes to unload the bar. My gym doesn't have enough plates for me."
Smyth, who hopes to beat his own 130kg (287lbs) shoulder press world record on Sunday, won the title of England's Strongest Disabled Man in May.
He said: "Actually achieving it, it's just a whole another level, I was on top of the world.
"I've always wanted this crown. This year it's going to happen, there is no doubt about it. It's going to break me emotionally."
