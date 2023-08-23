Bibby Stockholm: Mayor looks to widen legal challenge over barge
Further legal action is being outlined by the Mayor of Portland to end the use of the Bibby Stockholm migrant barge.
Carralyn Parkes has challenged the Home Office because she believes it is not complying with planning rules.
Ms Parkes, who brought the case as a resident of the area where the barge is docked, has now raised questions over its believed lack of a marine licence.
She wants the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) to issue an enforcement notice to stop its use.
The 222-room, three-storey barge arrived in Portland Port, Dorset on 17 July, chartered by the government to help reduce what it says is the £6m-a-day cost of placing asylum seekers in hotels.
The first group of asylum seekers were moved onto the barge on 7 August but they were taken off four days later after Legionella bacteria was found in its water system.
The Home Office says it is "conducting further tests" with migrants expected to "re-embark only when there is confirmation that the water system meets relevant safety standards."
The government eventually plans to house up to 500 men aged 18-65 on the vessel.
Ms Parkes, who is also a Portland town councillor of the Underhill Ward, where the barge is berthed, served papers to the government on 7 August over the planning issues.
A response, due by 21 August, was not met, Ms Parkes said, adding that the Home Office had told her it would now respond on 30 August.
She said: "I'm doing this because I believe the barge is a terrible plan for our community as well as for asylum-seekers."
Ms Parkes said she had decided to widen the legal action as she understands the Home Office has not applied for a marine licence for the Bibby Stockholm.
"A marine licence is required to construct, alter or improve any works in the sea, or over the sea, or on or under the sea bed.
"Many coastal developments require both planning permission and a marine licence. Therefore, the MMO would be expected to have granted a licence for the water-based aspects of the Bibby Stockholm's use at Portland Port, she said."
She said she had instructed her solicitors to inform the MMO that it may be added as a co-defendant in her claim.
Ms Parkes said she has asked the MMO to respond by 30 August.
To fund the legal action, as a local resident and not as part of a public body, Ms Parkes launched an appeal on the Crowd Justice fundraising platform.
She set a goal to raise £15,000 within 28 days - over £16,000 had been pledged within a week - it current total stands at over £18,000.
The vessel - chartered for an initial 18-month trial - includes catering, a TV room, a multi-faith prayer room and a gym.
Migrants are free to leave on hourly buses to Weymouth and Portland, although they are encouraged to return by 23:00 each night.
