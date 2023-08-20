Portland road closed after pedestrian hit by lorry
A pedestrian has been hit by a lorry causing heavy traffic in Portland.
Dorset Police confirmed Portland Beach Road is currently closed and will remain so "for some time".
The road closure is in place between the A354 for Weymouth and Ferrymans Way in Portland. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
It is not yet known if anyone has been injured. A force spokesperson thanked members of the public "for their patience".
