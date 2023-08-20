Portland road closed after pedestrian hit by lorry

Dorset Police AccidentDorset Police

A pedestrian has been hit by a lorry causing heavy traffic in Portland.

Dorset Police confirmed Portland Beach Road is currently closed and will remain so "for some time".

The road closure is in place between the A354 for Weymouth and Ferrymans Way in Portland. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured. A force spokesperson thanked members of the public "for their patience".

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by Dorset Police

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.