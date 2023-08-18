Bibby Stockholm: Hoax listing for asylum barge on travel website
The government's Bibby Stockholm barge for asylum seekers has appeared as a hoax listing on a travel website.
The barge, in Portland Port, Dorset, was advertised on Booking.com a week after it was evacuated following the discovery of Legionella bacteria on board the craft.
The man behind the listing, which has since been removed from the site, told the BBC he had done it "as a joke".
Booking.com has been contacted for a comment.
Last week, 39 asylum seekers were taken off the barge after Legionella bacteria was found in its water system.
The hoax listing on the website described the Bibby Stockholm as having a garden and offering views of Dorset's Jurassic coast.
It also said towels and bed linen were included on board the craft, as well as a continental, American or vegetarian breakfast "every morning at the property".
It added that residents had access to a sauna and swimming pool.
A BBC journalist was able to book a double room on the barge for Monday night for a total of £93.78, though that payment has yet to be processed.
The Home Office confirmed it had not made the vessel available for public bookings.
The man who made the listing on Booking.com, who did not give his name, told the BBC it was "definitely a joke" and he "did not think they would take it seriously".
The floating hotel, intended to hold 500 men, remains empty while further tests are carried out on its water system.
