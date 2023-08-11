Migrants being moved off barge over bacteria fears
Migrants are being temporarily removed from the Bibby Stockholm barge after traces of Legionella bacteria were found in the water.
The BBC understands that routine testing was done before migrants moved on to the vessel, moored in Dorset.
But test results showing traces of the bacteria came back only after migrants had moved to the barge.
Legionella is the bacteria that can cause Legionnaires disease - a type of pneumonia.
The BBC has been told that while migrants have used the water supply on board, none have so far showed symptoms, but have been removed from the barge as a precaution.
Another test has also been done since, and it is expected that migrants will be moved back on if and when the water supply is all clear of the bacteria.
The BBC understands the UK Health and Security Agency has recommended further testing of the water supply.
Government sources have said they are complying with the UKHSA guidance and have gone "above and beyond" what has been recommended by removing people from the barge temporarily.
Only a few dozen residents had moved aboard the barge, with the first arriving at the start of this week.
The barge is part of the government's plan to "stop the boats" and deter Channel crossings by migrants. The government has been planning to house up to 500 men aged 18-65 on the vessel while they await the outcome of asylum applications.
The Home Office has been asked to comment.
Legionella bacteria can cause a serious infection called Legionnaires' disease.
The bacteria are normally found in rivers and lakes, but can also make their home - and grow in large numbers - inside water tanks and plumbing systems.
This becomes a problem when people breath in infected water and the bacteria get into the lungs.
Something like a shower that creates a mist of water carrying the Legionella bacteria would pose a risk.
Once in the lungs, the bacteria lead to pneumonia and symptoms can include a cough, shortness of breath and a fever.
People infected will need antibiotics and in more severe cases oxygen support or even machines to help them breathe.
