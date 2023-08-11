West Bay rock fall: Coast path closes for up to six months
A coastal path could close for up to six months after a huge rock fall.
Dramatic video showed beachgoers narrowly escape being crushed at West Bay in Dorset on Tuesday.
The area affected at East Beach has since been cordoned off while the debris is cleared, and a 1.1 mile (1.8km) stretch of walkway along the top off the cliff has been shut.
Dorset Council's closure order has been put in place until February. Walkers are asked to follow a signed diversion.
Footage of the cliff collapse - in an area popular with tourists and made famous as a filming location for ITV drama Broadchurch - showed people running away as large chunks of rock hit the beach.
Another rock fall happened in a similar area in May, and the latest collapse prompted Dorset Council to issue a fresh safety warning.
It said: "The Jurassic Coast is a wonderful place to visit but it's important to use common sense and caution - stay away from the edge and base of cliffs and always pay attention to warning signs, safety messages and the tides."
