Man released without charge after Christchurch death
A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.
A 29-year-old man was found dead at a property in Druitt Road, Christchurch, at 14:06 BST on 29 July.
Another 29-year-old man, from Christchurch, was immediately arrested.
But Dorset Police said he has since been released and will face no further police action. The force said the death was no longer being treated as suspicious.
