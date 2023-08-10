Man flagged as terror risk before e-scooter row murder - inquest
An asylum seeker who murdered a man in a row over an e-scooter was flagged as a potential terrorist a year earlier, an inquest has heard.
Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai, from Afghanistan, stabbed 21-year-old Tom Roberts in Bournemouth in March 2022.
Dorset Coroner's Court heard the Home Office's Prevent anti-terrorism task group was told Abdulrahimzai was "susceptible to terrorism" in 2021.
The Home Office said it had started a review into what had happened.
Abdulrahimzai told the authorities at the time of his arrest he was 14 when he arrived in the country in December 2019, before it was determined by the courts he had actually been 18.
It also emerged that Abdulrahimzai was put into foster care despite having been given a 20-year prison term in his absence for murdering two people with a Kalashnikov assault rifle in Serbia.
Abdulrahimzai was given a life sentence in January with a minimum term of 29 years for murdering Mr Roberts in the Horseshoe Common area of Bournemouth.
His trial heard that Mr Roberts was attacked while acting as a "peacemaker" in an argument between the killer and his friend James Medway.
Speaking at a pre-inquest review into Mr Roberts's death, Home Office representative Adam Farrer said the government's anti-terrorism programme had been made aware of Abdulrahimzai and that the matter was being reviewed.
"As we understand it, in 2021 Mr Abdulrahimzai was referred to Prevent due to concerns that he was susceptible to terrorism," he said.
Mr Farrer said a review of the Home Office's role in processing Abdulrahimzai's immigration status had been completed but this would not be published.
He said this was because it would reveal procedural detail that could be used by those planning to abuse the asylum system.
Coroner Rachael Griffin criticised the Home Office after the father of Mr Roberts, Philip Roberts, revealed to the hearing that he had not received any contact regarding the reviews into his son's killer.
She said: "I am astounded that Tommy's family have not been told about the review and I am sure you will feed that back and I would urge them to get in contact as soon as possible."
The inquest was adjourned for a further hearing on 9 January 2024.
A Home Office spokesman said: "It would be inappropriate to comment while legal proceedings are ongoing."
