Bibby Stockholm: Police probe letter threats to migrant barge firms
- Published
Police are investigating threatening letters warning of "punishment" for firms working with those set to board the UK's first migrant housing barge.
The letters, addressed to taxi firms, a security company, the barge management firm and Dorset Council, threaten that "collaborators" will be followed home.
Dorset police said it would not tolerate "hateful actions" intended to "put others in fear".
The first group of asylum seekers is due to board the barge next week.
The Bibby Stockholm is seen as a key part of the government's strategy to deter migrants from arriving on Britain's shores in small boats.
Ministers say it will help cut the £6m-a-day cost of housing asylum seekers in hotels while their claims are processed.
But there has been considerable local opposition in the Dorset community of Portland Port, amid concerns about the impact hundreds of migrants will have on local services.
The threatening letters warn: "For the sake of your conscience, finances... families, pets, house and cars, do not in any way work on the barge or assist."
They are purportedly signed "Britain First", but the far-right political party of the same name said it had nothing to do with them and told the BBC it "repudiated [their] contents and intent".
Ch Supt Richard Bell from Dorset Police told the BBC in a statement the force was aware of a "small number" of letters being sent out, adding: "The content of the letters appears to be linked to the planned use of the Bibby Stockholm to house asylum seekers at Portland Port."
He added: "We understand everyone will have a different viewpoint and opinion on the housing of asylum seekers in our communities, but we will not tolerate action that is hateful or intended to put others in fear of going about their day-to-day business.
"The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time. If you receive such a letter, please contact Dorset Police."
No asylum seekers are yet being housed on the barge. The arrival of the first group of around 50 people has been delayed several times by safety concerns.
Earlier this week, the Labour Party-affiliated Fire Brigades Union described the vessel as a "potential death trap" and sought a meeting with Home Secretary Suella Braverman.
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden told the BBC on Thursday he was "confident" any remaining issues with the vessel would be resolved and that migrants would be aboard "in the coming weeks".
A Home Office source said later that the government was still expecting the first migrants on the Bibby Stockholm next week.
The 222-room, three-storey barge will house adult males, aged from 18 to 65, who are in the latter stages of their asylum applications.
It will be the first time migrants have been housed in a berthed vessel in the UK.
Human rights groups have described the decision to house migrants on a barge as "inhumane".
