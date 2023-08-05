Alcohol-free pub and venue opens in Weymouth
An alcohol-free pub is preparing to open its doors to the public.
Dry Dock in Weymouth was the idea of Sam Watson, a recovering alcoholic, who found there was nowhere open in the evenings that did not serve alcohol.
The pub, created in a former opticians surgery, features everything you would associate with a regular bar, including a dartboard, pool table and jukebox.
Its first open day is being held on Saturday with the aim of opening fully later this month.
Mr Watson said Dry Dock, which will operate as a community interest company, would benefit people coping with loneliness, addiction and mental health issues.
The venue in St Thomas Street also offers a quiet space which can be used by community groups.
Once the venue is fully open, he hopes to host live music, comedy nights and quizzes.
He said: "I had an experience where somebody wanted to talk to me about their addiction problem and we were looking to meet up but couldn't find somewhere to go on an evening where there wasn't alcohol for sale, so it sparked my thought process and I thought, let's make it happen."
Mr Watson did much of the work himself, building the bar and fittings, and has been helped by volunteers.
He said: "It has been a labour of love. The project has been a passion of mine for a long time and it's taken a long time to get to this level of realisation.
"I've always been passionate to give something back to the community for the support I received when I came through addiction."
The pub's first open day takes place on Saturday from 10:00 to 20:00 BST.
