In pictures: Camp Bestival 2023

Sat_MagicMeadow_HMSBestival_HappyBirthday_Victor Frankowski / Hello Content
The family-friendly festival was attended by people of all ages

Thousands of revellers flocked to Dorset as a popular festival marked its 15th anniversary.

Camp Bestival returned to the grounds of Lulworth Castle, near Wareham, on Thursday for four days of entertainment.

This year's event saw Grace Jones, Sam Ryder, Melanie C and Craig David among its music acts.

On Saturday Gok Wan descended onto the stage in a giant love heart, joining the festival's co-founder Rob da Bank for a special DJ set to celebrate the event's 15th anniversary.

Brighton band the Kooks, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Ella Henderson and children's TV stars including Dick and Dom and Mr Tumble were also among this year's performers.

Victor Frankowski / Hello Content
Festival's co-founder Rob da Bank joined Gok Wan on stage
Victor Frankowski / Hello Content
Gok Wan descended onto the stage in a giant love heart
Getty Images
Sam Ryder performed on the third day of the festival
Victor Frankowski / Hello Content
Saturday_magicmeadow_Mainstage_mrtumble
Hello Content
The festival began on Thursday
Hello Content
Victor Frankowski / Hello Content
Grace Jones was one of this year's headliners
Hello Content
Sophie Ellis-Bextor took to the stage on Friday
Hello Content
The event ended on Sunday

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story