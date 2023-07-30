Dorset: Murder arrest after body found in Christchurch
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 29-year-old was found dead.
Emergency services were called to a property in Druitt Road, Christchurch, at 14:06 BST on Saturday.
A man from Christchurch was found dead at the site and an investigation was launched.
Dorset Police have arrested another 29-year-old from the town and officers have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Supt Stewart Dipple said there would be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.
"Officers can be approached by any member of the public with information or concerns," he said.
The deceased man's family have been informed and the coroner has been notified, police said.
