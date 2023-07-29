Cost of living hits Christchurch fairground owners and customers
An annual summer funfair shows how the cost-of-living crisis is affecting both show families and their customers alike.
Under grey skies, thrill seekers are thin on the ground at the B Cole & Sons Family Fairground at Christchurch, Dorset.
Tonia Cole, whose family fairground business has been running for more than 70 years, has seen a slow start to this summer season.
"The weather has been atrocious, and I think with the cost of living, its been a tough year for everyone.
"Everybody's got to feed themselves first and stay warm, and we are the last on the list, if you like," she said.
This year the fair is trying selling ticket token bundles for rides and attractions in an attempt to lure customers in.
On the food stand, Naomi Matthews said she has been trying to keep prices down but has seen the cost of ingredients surge.
"It's more than doubled - definitely.
"A bag of onions used to be £10, and they are £28 to £34 at the moment," she said.
Among those attending the fair, Jason Perrott from West Moors opted against a holiday abroad this year in favour of family days out.
"We're having to move house because the mortgage is so high. Energy bills and shopping have gone up - it's a big factor at the moment."
Borota Krajewska from Bournemouth was visiting the funfair with her daughters and grandchildren.
"Living costs have gone up incredibly - Bournemouth's a very expensive town.
"You have a choice how to manage the budget. It's very important but it's also about building [family] memories - you need to sacrifice something," she added.
Inside a control kiosk, as showman Cy Abbott's two young sons watch on, he insists the show will stay on the road.
"It doesn't matter how bad it gets - we're not going to change and will just do what we do.
"My boys sit with me daily and they'll be the seventh generation I'm sure - that's how it goes, its in our blood."
