Bournemouth death: Police investigation after injured man dies
Police are investigating following the death of a man found injured and unconscious four days earlier.
Dorset Police discovered the man at an address in Hinton Road, Bournemouth, after a concern for welfare report on 20 July. He died in hospital on Monday.
A post-mortem examination has taken place but further tests are needed to establish the cause of death, which is unexplained.
Three people were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
The 23-year-old woman and two 39-year-old men, all from Bournemouth, have been released on police bail while inquiries continue.
They and the victim were known to each other.
Det Insp Mark Jenkins, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "We are carrying out extensive inquiries into the man's death and to understand the full circumstances prior to him being found unconscious.
"As part of our investigation, I am keen to hear from the public with any information that may help us as we work to establish what happened inside the address."
He said the man had previously stayed at the Russell Court Hotel in Bath Road between 12 and 19 July and asked for any guests who saw anything suspicious to come forward.
He added: "I appreciate this incident may cause concern for the local community.
"I would like to reassure members of the public that this matter is the subject of a detailed investigation and local officers can be approached by anyone with information or concerns."
