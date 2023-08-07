Bibby Stockholm: First asylum seekers board housing barge in Dorset
The first small group of asylum seekers has boarded the controversial Bibby Stockholm housing barge after a series of delays over safety concerns.
Up to 500 men will eventually live on the vessel in Dorset while they await the outcome of asylum applications.
Some human rights groups have said housing people on board the barge is "inhumane" and locally opponents are worried about the impact on services.
But ministers insist the boat is safe and will be cheaper than using hotels.
It is believed a small number of migrants have already boarded the vessel, with more expected to embark by the end of Monday.
Bibby Stockholm is the flagship of the government's latest plan to "stop the boats" and deter dangerous Channel crossings by migrants.
Home Office Minister Sarah Dines said it would provide "basic but proper accommodation" and would send "a forceful message that there will be proper accommodation but not luxurious".
"There are extensive plans underfoot and it will be a... gradual upping of the numbers," she added.
The 222-room, three-storey barge arrived in Portland Port three weeks ago, chartered by the government to reduce what it says is the £6m-a-day cost of placing asylum seekers in hotels.
Ministers plan to increase the numbers aboard up to 500, despite safety warnings from the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) which has raised concerns over narrow exits and possible overcrowding.
The Home Office says the men aged 18-65, from various countries, could spend nine months on board the barge, which has previously been used to accommodate homeless people and asylum seekers in Germany and the Netherlands.
Senior ministers hope to confirm the use of further barges in the coming months but they have struggled to find ports prepared to host them so far.
A site next to London City airport and another on the River Mersey in Wirral among those being rejected.
However, the government believes a successful scheme in Dorset will help encourage other areas to sign up.
It said there were currently about 51,000 "destitute migrants" in hotels across the UK, costing the taxpayer more than £6m a day.
The Home Office said its plans for alternative accommodation - including two more barges and three ex-military bases in East Sussex, Essex and Lincolnshire - offered better value.
However, the full costs of the barge have not been disclosed, with refugee campaign group Reclaim The Sea claiming the Bibby Stockholm would cost more than hotels.
The vessel - chartered for an initial 18-month trial - includes catering, a TV room, a multi-faith prayer room and a gym.
Migrants will be free to leave on hourly buses to Weymouth and Portland, although they are encouraged to return by 23:00 each night.
The Home Office has said the barge occupants will undergo security screening and Dorset Police has said it does not expect any impact.
Dorset Council is receiving £3,500 per occupied bedspace on the barge, with additional funding provided to the local NHS and police.
The council has also received almost £380,000 in a one-off grant to help support local charity and voluntary organisations provide services, it is understood.
The Labour Party has been repeatedly pressed on whether it would continue to use the barge to house asylum seekers if it was in power.
Shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock said barges would continue to be used in the short term due to what he described as "the complete and utter chaos and shambles of the Tory asylum crisis".
