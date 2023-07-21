Jurassic Coast: Large landslip at Seatown Beach
- Published
Visitors to Dorset's Jurassic Coast have been warned after a large section of cliff collapsed on to a beach.
The overnight landslip occurred at Seatown Beach, near West Bay, along the same section of coastline as another collapse in 2021.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service urged walkers to "stay away from cliff edges and don't sit at the base of the cliffs".
It added there was a greater risk of cliff falls due to recent dry weather.
Dorset Council also issued a warning that said the slips continued to move and were still "dangerous to walk over".
It said the latest landslip seemed to be "another movement of the older slipped material".
"This movement may leave the remaining vertical faces even more vulnerable to further collapse now, especially where any remaining cracks are still present," the council added.
The authority said it would continue to monitor these and other active cliffs along the Jurassic coast.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.