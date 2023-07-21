Cross-Channel swimmers battle sea sickness to complete challenge
- Published
Three women have completed a cross-Channel swim for charity despite two of them suffering sea sickness.
Harriet Green, Natalie Perrett and Billy, from Dorset, completed the 21-mile (34km) relay crossing in 15 hours and 26 minutes.
But Billy and Ms Perrett suffered sea sickness and there had been concerns they would have to abort the challenge.
However, the trio said: "It was incredible to arrive in France and be greeted by loads of the town."
The group, dubbed "Swim for Cake", began training about a year ago, just months after Ms Green and Ms Perrett had hysterectomy surgery in February 2022.
Both woman said swimming had helped with their recoveries.
The three friends set off from Samphire Hoe near Dover, Kent, at 00:30 BST on Thursday and arrived at the steps of Wissant at 15:56, near Cap Gris Nez, between Boulogne and Calais in France.
Ms Green, from Sherborne, said: "The worst bit for Natalie and Billy was the sea sickness - having to get in to swim with nothing in the tank and knowing they had to get back in the boat for more of that feeling.
"I honestly thought we were going to have to abort after four hours.
"The worst bit for me was the fear of not finishing and the self-destruction inside my head for my fourth swim when I let it get to me."
The 48-year-old swimming teacher added: "We all agree that it was the hardest thing we have ever done.
"We are all a little bit shocked and in disbelief but at the same time in awe. It's very surreal - it's going to take a while for it to sink in."
Ms Perrett, 36, from Hazelbury Bryan, said she was "terrified" of sea swimming up until a couple of years ago.
While Billy, 41, added: "Raising a tonne of money for our charities has been incredible."
The three women have raised more than £6,500 for Birth Trauma Association UK, Young Minds and 100 & First Foundation, which aims to help offenders avoid re-offending.
