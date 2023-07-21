Bournemouth: Trial date for schoolgirl's sea rape accused
A trial date has been set for a 20-year-old man charged with the alleged rape of a schoolgirl in the sea.
The 15-year-old girl reported the attack during a busy summer's day at Bournemouth beach in July 2021.
Gabriel Marinoaica, aged 20 of Darlaston, Walsall, faces a charge of rape and four counts of sexual assault.
He is expected to enter pleas at a hearing on 20 October with a trial set for 11 March at Bournemouth Crown Court.
Following a hearing, held on Thursday, he was released on unconditional bail.
Dorset Police said the girl reported she was attacked in the sea on Sunday 18 July 2021 near to the Oceanarium at the seaside resort.
