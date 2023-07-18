Lorry with livestock overturns on roundabout in Dorset
Cattle had to be rescued from the lorry they were travelling in after it overturned.
Emergency services freed a number of trapped animals from the vehicle, which crashed at just after 18:00 on Monday.
No animals died in the incident, near the A35 Bakers Arms Roundabout in Poole, and the driver was uninjured.
Witnesses said they heard the "awful" sound of the cattle trapped inside the lorry.
Martyn Bates and Julie Turnbill, who are visiting from Australia, were staying in a nearby campsite.
Ms Turnbill said: "We heard the loud crash and this banging and banging of the cattle kicking on the trailer.
"The sound was so strange and was muffled, just awful. It kept going on.
"We ran round to see what had happened and saw the lorry on its side."
Dorset police said the road was temporarily closed to protect the livestock and allow emergency services to deal with the incident.
