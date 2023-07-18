RAF veteran and fundraiser celebrates 100th birthday
An RAF veteran who flew more than 70 sorties during World War Two has celebrated his 100th birthday.
Flt Lt Des Curtis, from Westbourne in Bournemouth, was a Mosquito aircraft navigator.
He continues to serve the public through his charity fundraising for the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance and the Victoria Hospital in Wimborne.
Mr Curtis said: "I get so much satisfaction in knowing that my work has helped someone else's life."
The veteran was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in May 1944 and the Legion d'Honneur in 2018.
He has been featured in films about the iconic aircraft and in the documentary The Plane that Saved Britain.
In March 1944, his aircraft attacked a submarine while evading anti-aircraft fire from minesweepers.
Fifty years later, he became friends with the vessel's captain, Cdr Raimond Teisler.
Mr Curtis, now a self-proclaimed pacifist, said: "Fortunately most of the crew survived.
"Once we were sitting drinking a beer in England and he says to me, 'why did I wait so long to find a younger brother?'"
Mr Curtis, who was 17 when he first fought in the army, gave some advice to young people today.
He said: "Enjoy life to the full and get rid of all these male oppressors who seek power and destroy everyone's life.
"The world has had enough of Putin and his predecessor and its young people's duty to show that democracy is still alive."
The former navigator now volunteers with multiple charities and is fundraising for the building of a new Mosquito with the charity The People's Mosquito.
He added: "I decided that I would never take any pay for my work. People don't understand where I get the energy."
