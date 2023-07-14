Bournemouth beach deaths: No police action to be taken
No criminal offences were committed in relation to the deaths of two people off Bournemouth beach, police said.
Sunnah Khan, 12, and Joe Abbess, 17, both drowned when they were suspected to have been caught in a riptide next to the pier at the resort on 31 May.
A man in his 40s, initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, will face no further action, Dorset Police added.
A preliminary inquest hearing was told there was a "suggestion" a riptide led to the teenagers' deaths.
