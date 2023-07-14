Bibby Stockholm: Portland asylum barge a Devil's deal, says councillor
- Published
Councillors have condemned plans to house up to 500 asylum seekers in a barge off the Dorset coast with one describing it as "a Devil's deal".
The Bibby Stockholm is due to arrive in Portland Port in the coming days to accommodate the men claiming asylum.
Conservative-run Dorset Council voted in favour of a motion demanding housing the men on the barge to be stopped.
The barge is part of the Home Office's policy to reduce the £6m daily cost of accommodating claimants.
During the full Dorset Council meeting the barge was one of many topics being discussed.
An hour long debate, ending shortly after 22:00 BST on Thursday, saw councillors from all political groups lining up to oppose the agreement - almost all claiming the barge was the wrong accommodation, in the wrong place.
The motion put forward by Weymouth councillor Tony Ferrari "condemns the commercial arrangements between the Home Office and Portland Port".
He said it was "entirely inappropriate" and the scheme "clearly won't work".
"It's a totally inappropriate concentration of people on the barge - it's the wrong solution to the problem, it should be stopped now," he continued.
'Liberties ignored'
The motion was backed by 59 councillors - six were against and one abstained from the vote.
Speaking at the meeting, Littlemoor councillor Louie O'Leary said: "Central government and Portland Port have entered into a Devil's deal."
He said the council's "historic rights and liberties" had been ignored.
"We will be the ones who have to deal with the affects this proposal will have on the local economy, the social order and perhaps most harmful and damaging the trust people need to be able to have in the institution they should be able to rely on to service and represent them," he added.
Kate Robson, from campaign group No to the Barge, said the council should take any legal means to stop the barge.
"Portland is a small island... all of a sudden they [Portland Port] announce they are going to be mooring this barge which is a business transaction for profit - without any thought for the potential fallout," she added.
"Portland Port are incredulous."
Portland Port has been approached for comment.
'Return confidence'
Council leader Spencer Flower said: "Portland is not the right place for the barge".
However, he said the council had taken legal advice and did not have grounds for a court challenge and, being at sea, the barge was outside the council's planning control.
Several residents also made statements to the council at the meeting.
Susan Phoenix spoke of the "strength of feeling" over the barge plan and called for the council to mount a legal challenge.
"It cannot be too late and it would return so much confidence to the communities of Portland and Weymouth," she said.
"Other communities have successfully challenged massive immigration in to those small areas that need to stay small, intimate and friendly."
The 222-room, three-storey vessel was moved out of dry dock in Falmouth, Cornwall, last week ahead of its journey to Dorset.
There has been strong opposition amid fears about the impact on services on Portland and concerns about the conditions on board the barge.
The Home Office has said using such accommodation would be "cheaper and more manageable for communities" and would ease the pressure on the asylum system.
Two protest marches were held at the weekend - one by Stand up to Racism activists, trade unionists and church and community groups - while a separate march was organised by the No to the Barge group.
The Home Office has said those on board Bibby Stockholm would be "non-detained", with no curfew, although they would have to comply with the port's security standards.
"We are involving the local voluntary sector to organise activities that keep those being accommodated engaged, plus, there will be exercise and communal recreational facilities to support their well-being, alongside transport to and from the port," it said.
Portland Port previously said berthing the migrant barge is the right thing to do.
The port said: "Portland Port is providing a berth for the Bibby Stockholm barge because the provision of berths for ships and other types of vessels is a key element of its core business."It said how much it is getting paid to provide a berth for the barge is confidential.
At a glance - Bibby Stockholm
- The barge will house up to 500 asylum seekers - they are expected to arrive in groups of 50
- The men being housed are aged 18-65 and are from various countries
- The barge is expected to be moored at Portland Port for 18 months
- The barge is a commercial arrangement between the Home Office and Portland Port
- It is expected to arrive in the coming weeks
Source: Dorset Council
