Bournemouth: Police release CCTV after theft of church valuables

Police have urged anyone who sees the "very distinctive" items for sale to contact them

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a lamp, statue and decorative palm frond were stolen from a church.

The theft happened at St Stephen's Church in Bournemouth at about 09:30 BST on Friday.

A statue of Our Lady of Walsingham, a hanging silver sanctuary lamp and a decorative gold palm leaf were taken.

Anyone who recognises the man or has seen the items for sale is asked to contact Dorset Police.

The force said a private area of the church was also broken into and a number of items damaged.

