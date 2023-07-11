Radio Solent host Steve Harris gets Dorset map tattoo on shoulder
- Published
The presenter of BBC Radio Solent's Dorset breakfast show has been tattooed with the county's flag to mark the programme's 10th anniversary.
Steve Harris had the yellow flag in the shape of the Dorset map inked on his right shoulder.
Mr Harris, who says he is "loosely related" to Lawrence of Arabia, also had the words "why worry" in Greek added to the flag.
The slogan appears above the door at TE Lawrence's former home in Bovington.
Mr Harris said: "It was exciting. It hurt less and differently to what I was expecting.
"It's sore now but it feels like sunburn. I was really worried that she was going to start and I was going to say I can't do it, having talked it up on the radio for all these months.
"A year ago we were talking about our ninth birthday and I jokingly said if we make it 10 years, then I'll get a Dorset flag tattooed. I'd always wanted to get a tattoo.
"I've lived in Dorset for 12 years and I love it. I wouldn't want to live anywhere else.
"It's a nice thing to mark an event in my life and the show's life and to seal my love of the county in skin-deep ink.
"I've got no plans for the 20th anniversary but maybe something wholesome and giving."
Tattoo artist Rebekka Rekkless, who works at The Burning Bridge in Poole, said: "That was actually my first Dorset flag tattoo, but it was so good.
"He sat like a dream. He was an easy customer, good client. No twitching or wriggling.
"I was glad to be a part of the tenth anniversary of the Dorset show"
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.