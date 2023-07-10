Bournemouth: Man arrested on suspicion of seafront rape
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman close to Bournemouth seafront.
An area near East Overcliff Drive was cordoned off after police received a report of a rape shortly before 07:30 BST on Friday.
A 30-year-old man, arrested on Sunday morning on suspicion of rape, remains in custody.
Dorset Police said the victim was receiving support from specially-trained officers.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.