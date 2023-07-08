Protest groups march against Portland migrant barge plan
Protest groups have gathered to oppose plans to house up to 500 migrants in a barge off the Dorset coast.
The Bibby Stockholm is due to arrive in Portland Port in the coming weeks to house men claiming asylum.
Stand up to Racism held a rally and branded the plan "completely inhumane". The No to the Barge group is holding a separate march.
The barge is part of the Home Office's policy to reduce the £6m daily cost of accommodating migrants.
The 222-room, three-storey vessel has been moved out of dry dock in Falmouth, Cornwall, ahead of its journey to Dorset.
The Home Office has said using such accommodation would be "cheaper and more manageable for communities" and would ease the pressure on the asylum system.
There has been strong opposition amid fears about the impact on services on Portland and concerns about the conditions on board the barge.
More than 80 Stand up to Racism activists, trade unionists and church and community groups gathered at Portland Port and marched to Portland Community Hospital.
Organiser Lynne Hubbard said: "Housing refugees on barges is completely inhumane and has to stop.
"We will continue to protest, but at the same time, welcoming the refugees."
Trade unionist Grafton Straker described the barge as a "prison"
"This country was built on immigration after the Second World War. These people are fleeing from war torn countries - we need to welcome them here," he said.
A separate march organised by the No to the Barge group left from Gateway Pillars shortly afterwards, heading for the port.
Its Facebook page said the government had "not adequately considered the harmful effects on all the services of our treasured seaside communities".
The Home Office has said those on board Bibby Stockholm would be "non-detained", with no curfew, although they would have to comply with the port's security standards.
"We are involving the local voluntary sector to organise activities that keep those being accommodated engaged, plus, there will be exercise and communal recreational facilities to support their well-being, alongside transport to and from the port," it said.
The Regal Princess cruise ship cancelled a scheduled stop in Portland on Saturday ahead of the protests.
Princess Cruises said: "The decision was made in the interest of the safety and security of our guests and crew following our security team's consultation with local authorities."
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, chief executive of Dorset Council, Matt Prosser, said the Bibby Stockholm would arrive in the port within "a couple of weeks" and the first of its male-only asylum seekers would be on board "shortly after that".
