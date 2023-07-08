Protesters march against Portland migrant barge plan
Protesters have gathered to oppose plans to house up to 500 migrants in a barge off the Dorset coast.
The Bibby Stockholm is due to arrive in Portland Port in the coming weeks to house men claiming asylum.
About 80 Stand up to Racism activists, who say the plan is "completely inhumane", are marching from the port to Portland Community Hospital.
The barge is part of the government's policy to reduce the £6m daily cost of accommodating migrants.
The 222-room, three-storey vessel has been moved out of dry dock in Falmouth, Cornwall, ahead of its journey to Dorset.
The Home Office has said using such accommodation would be "cheaper and more manageable for communities" and would ease the pressure on the asylum system.
There has been strong local opposition amid fears about the impact on local services on Portland and concerns about the conditions on board the barge.
Stand up to Racism's Lynne Hubbard said: "Housing refugees on barges is completely inhumane and has to stop.
"We will continue to protest, but at the same time, welcoming the refugees."
The Home Office has said those on board Bibby Stockholm would be "non-detained", with no curfew, although they would have to comply with the port's security standards.
"We are involving the local voluntary sector to organise activities that keep those being accommodated engaged, plus, there will be exercise and communal recreational facilities to support their well-being, alongside transport to and from the port," it said.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, chief executive of Dorset Council, Matt Prosser, said the Bibby Stockholm would arrive in the port within "a couple of weeks" and the first of its male-only asylum seekers would be on board "shortly after that".
