Nick Fisher death: Widow of Bafta-winning writer slams 'shoddy' search
The widow of award-winning writer Nick Fisher has told an inquest into his death that a police search for him was "shoddy".
Mr Fisher, who wrote for Holby City, EastEnders, and the Bafta-winning Giblet Boys, disappeared from his home in Hooke, Dorset, on 15 November.
His body was found at the Wessex Royale Hotel in Dorchester two days later.
Helen Fisher also criticised the NHS for prescribing him with opioid drugs despite being a "lifelong drug addict".
She told Dorset Coroner's Court in Bournemouth the medication had been given to her husband with "no questions asked".
"How can that possibly happen?" she said. "It's unbelievable, with no family member being alerted."
She added: "I am finding the whole thing disappointing at every level."
A post-mortem examination carried out by pathologist Dr Robert Blahut showed he died of a fatal dose of tramadol and morphine.
'Appalling'
Mrs Fisher told the court Dorset Police launched a missing person's inquiry, but it was her son, Rex, who found her husband's car outside the hotel.
She said she gave police his phone and pin number, but that they failed to examine its internet history that showed searches for the hotel.
Mrs Fisher added that she was told by police of the overdose, but was later informed over the phone that he possibly tried to asphyxiate himself too.
She described the investigation as an "ordeal", "appalling" and "shoddy", and that police claimed to have found her husband when it was her son.
She also criticised Dr Blahut for the "unforgivable" mistake in his post-mortem report that stated her husband still had a gallbladder, despite this having been removed.
Dr Blahut apologised for the error.
Mrs Fisher told the hearing that her husband was an "impulsive, decisive person but made very poor decisions in his life on many occasions".
She said he would class himself as an "intravenous heroin addict", and that he was also an alcoholic.
She also called him "instantly likeable" with a "knack of putting people at ease", a "good listener", "fiercely private, extremely intelligent" and with a "love of life".
Dorset Police has been contacted for comment.
The hearing continues.
