What will life be like on the UK's first migrant barge? Published 11 minutes ago

Image source, HANDOUT

Three storeys high and the length of a football pitch, the hulking grey Bibby Stockholm has spent the last 30 years as an accommodation barge.

Its densely-packed rooms have previously housed asylum seekers, homeless people and construction teams working off the Scottish coast.

It's now believed to be en route to Portland in Dorset - the first vessel secured under Home Secretary Suella Braverman's plans to reduce the cost of asylum accommodation, providing a temporary home for about 500 male asylum seekers.

The company factsheet for the vessel reads like a cruise ship brochure, listing flat-screen TVs, a gym, games rooms and a well-stocked bar among its amenities.

But how many of those facilities have survived its latest refit is still an open question.

Critics have likened the Bibby Stockholm to a "floating prison". They say 500 men, packed into what were originally 222 cabins, will suffer extra trauma while they wait for their asylum claims to be processed.

Sited where a prison ship used to be

Portland Port, on a scenic peninsula in south Dorset, is a destination for cruise and cargo ships.

The Bibby Stockholm's berth is beneath a steep hillside dominated by The Verne prison and the Royal Naval Cemetery.

The barge is expected to be centrally located in the same spot a prison ship was moored until 2006.

HMP Weare was used by the government to "temporarily" ease prison overcrowding.

It ended up staying for just over nine years. The Bibby Stockholm is set to be there for an initial trial of 18 months.

'Spacious bedrooms'

Image source, Bibby Marine/PA Media

The vessel's owner, Liverpool-based Bibby Marine, lists 222 "spacious" cabins with natural light in its brochure. A typical bedroom includes a single bed, an en suite shower, a TV and wi-fi, the firm says.

However, migrants will not enjoy single occupancy and Bibby Marine says the ship's capacity is 506 people.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said the vessel could "comfortably accommodate" two or more people per room.

This has led to critics, such as South Dorset Conservative MP Richard Drax, expressing fears it will be vastly overcrowded, leading to unrest among the people aboard.

'No alcohol to be sold aboard'

Image source, Bibby Marine/PA Media Image caption, In previous deployments, the Bibby Stockholm's facilities have included a bar

"Luxury living" can be enjoyed in the well-equipped gym or by sampling the "great drinks selection" in the bar, according to Bibby Marine's website.

However, the Home Office has ruled out migrants being allowed to purchase alcohol on board. The bar has been removed.

It is also unclear whether the vessel's TV and games rooms with darts and pool tables have survived the latest refit.

Officials describe less luxurious "multiple communal spaces, a canteen and laundry" as well as "exercise facilities".

Dorset Council said some leisure rooms had been converted into bedrooms to avoid triple occupancy in cabins.

Shore excursions

Image source, Google Image caption, People will have to travel through a secure cordon to enter or leave the ship

Barge residents will be "strongly encouraged" to return to the ship by 23:00 each night, the government has said. However, there will be no curfew.

The migrants are not officially detained, so their movements are "controlled within the limits of the law".

They are discouraged from roaming the streets of Weymouth or Portland, Mr Jenrick told parliament.

If they leave the barge they will be in a "secure compound" beside the vessel.

However, hourly buses will be offered to take migrants through port security to "agreed places where they might spend some free time or go to a shop".

The shore excursions could include sporting activities, community volunteering and guided walks, Dorset Council has said.

Who are the residents?

Those on board will be single, adult males aged from 18 to 65.

The BBC understands they will be a long way into the asylum claim process. Decisions on their applications should take no more than six more months to complete, the government says.

The first 50 men will arrive within weeks after "suitability screening".

That will include physical and mental health assessments and security checks such as identity checks against UK immigration and police databases.

How has Bibby Stockholm been used before?

Image source, Bibby Marine/PA Media

The engine-less Bibby Stockholm was built in the Netherlands in 1976 and converted to an accommodation barge in the 1990s.

The triple-storey vessel is slightly less than the full length and half the width of a football pitch (93m x 27m/306ft x 90ft).

It has reportedly housed migrants before, in Germany and the Netherlands, as well as being chartered for workers on a Shetland gas plant and a Swedish wind farm.

Vessels have been "used successfully" in the past year to house migrants in Scotland and the Netherlands, the government says.

Home Office officials reportedly went on a fact-finding tour of a ferry housing migrants near Amsterdam.

Luxury rooms, such as a swimming pool and casino were closed while a conference room had been converted into an education centre.

One resident of that vessel told the BBC she found it "safe, clean and comfortable", but another described it as "very claustrophobic".

Health and security

Image source, Reuters

Security officers will be on site at Portland Port 24 hours a day.

The Home Office said the provision of other services was still being discussed.

There could be on-board health facilities, although migrants can still register with local GP surgeries.

The government said it was also considering migrants' other needs including religious services, education and mental well-being.

How much will it cost?

The government has declined to comment on the cost of the barge or managing the services on board.

However, it said hotels for 51,000 asylum seekers were costing the UK taxpayer about £6m/day.

Refugee campaign group Reclaim The Sea reported that chartering the vessel will cost £7.3m/year.

Factoring in other costs, it estimated the barge would initially save less than £10 per migrant per day.

However it said the savings would probably be wiped out by extra costs such as dry dock delays and barge repairs.

The Home Office said it was clear that its alternative accommodation sites, including former military bases, were cheaper than hotels.

