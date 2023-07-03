Chideock Hill landslip: Delay warning as repairs start
- Published
Drivers are being warned to expect delays as works to stabilise a landslip next to a major route through Dorset begin.
National Highways said the landslip had been found on land next to the A35 at Chideock Hill near Bridport.
The road will be reduced to a single lane in each direction while excavation and stabilisation work, costing £2m, is carried out.
It starts on Monday and is expected to take until December to complete.
National Highways service manager Stephen Potts said: "We appreciate roadworks can be frustrating but we need to carry out this work to ensure the long-term integrity of this section of the A35.
"This time of year provides the best conditions for building earthworks and ground conditions are optimum now."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.