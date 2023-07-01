Boy, 16, dies after being hit by car near Bournemouth Airport
A teenage boy has died after he was struck by a car near an airport, police have said.
Dorset Police said the 16-year-old was walking on the B3073 in Christchurch, near Bournemouth Airport, when he was hit shortly after 21:30 BST on Friday.
The force said the boy, who was from the area, died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.
Appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage, it said a man had been held on suspicion of driving offences.
