Bournemouth beach patrols stepped-up after assaults and fights
- Published
Patrols have been stepped up on Bournemouth seafront following reports of sex assaults, fights and antisocial behaviour.
Police and council patrols are being increased over the summer months aim to "alleviate concerns" about incidents in recent weeks, Dorset Police said.
On Sunday, a man was arrested after two girls, aged 10 and 11, reported being touched inappropriately in the sea.
Police said they wanted people visiting the seafront to feel safe.
Officers are also investigating after a 17-year-old boy was touched inappropriately in the sea on 17 June.
On the same day police arrested a man following reports someone had attempted to touch a teenage girl and tried to slap another.
Two men also reported being attacked by a group of masked men in Pier Approach on 13 June.
Local Policing Commander Ch Supt Heather Dixey said: "We want people to absolutely feel that they are able to come here and be safe.
"No one should feel that a visit to our seaside may expose them to disproportionate risks of becoming a victim of crime."
Sophie Sajic, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council's head of Safer Communities, said: "Our uniformed community safety officers provide front-line patrols across the beach, and we have an increase in seafront staff who will be visible and are happy to be approached."
