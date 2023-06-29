Dorset Belle: Impounded boat sold for wildlife trips
- Published
A boat impounded by police after two children drowned near Bournemouth Pier is to be used for wildlife-spotting trips in Devon.
Investigators confirmed the Dorset Belle was not involved in the deaths of Joe Abbess, 17, and Sunnah Khan, 12, on 31 May.
But boat owner Island Cruises said mounting bills resulting from being unable to operate forced it to sell.
The vessel has been renamed the Dolphin Princess by new owners WeFerry.
WeFerry, which also operates as Funfish, will operate the repainted vessel out of Brixham.
Owner John Ford said: "We feel for everyone involved in what has happened, it has ruined so many lives.
"WeFerry are extremely proud to bring this beautiful flagship addition to the Funfish fleet."
In a statement, posted on the Dorset Belle's Facebook page, Island Cruises said: "The lack of money due to the vessel not operating has been a major factor in this heart-breaking decision."
An inquest earlier this month into the deaths of Joe Abbess, from Southampton, and Sunnah Khan, from Buckinghamshire, heard they were part of a group of people thought to have been caught up in a "riptide" in the sea near the pier.
On Tuesday, the MAIB said: "This was a truly tragic accident but our understanding of the circumstances is that it did not involve a vessel and therefore is not something the branch would investigate."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.