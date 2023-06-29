Southbourne murder: Man, 83, in court over woman's death

Wick Lane, BournemouthGoogle
Elizabeth Richings died at an address off Wick Lane in the Southbourne area of Bournemouth

An 83-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder.

Elizabeth Richings, also 83, from Bournemouth, Dorset, died at a property off Wick Lane in the Southbourne area of the town on 3 June.

Grenville Douglas Richings appeared before Salisbury magistrates on Thursday morning.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Winchester Crown Court on Monday.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.