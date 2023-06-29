Southbourne murder: Man, 83, in court over woman's death
An 83-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder.
Elizabeth Richings, also 83, from Bournemouth, Dorset, died at a property off Wick Lane in the Southbourne area of the town on 3 June.
Grenville Douglas Richings appeared before Salisbury magistrates on Thursday morning.
He was remanded in custody and will appear at Winchester Crown Court on Monday.
