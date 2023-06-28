Southbourne murder: Man, 83, charged
- Published
An 83-year-old man has been charged with murder.
Elizabeth Richings, also 83, from Bournemouth, Dorset, died at an address off Wick Lane in the Southbourne area of the seaside town on 3 June.
Grenville Douglas Richings is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Dorset Police said the man was taken to hospital for treatment after the incident. He was released from hospital on Tuesday.
Det Insp Mark Jenkins said: "We are continuing to do all we can to support Elizabeth's family and they have been informed of this latest development.
"This matter has been the subject of a detailed investigation and we have consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the charge of murder.
"This case will now be the subject of active court proceedings and it is vital that the justice system is allowed to follow its course."
