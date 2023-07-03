Man charged over teenage boy's death near Bournemouth Airport
- Published
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a teenage boy was struck by a car and killed near an airport.
Dorset Police said the 16-year-old was walking on Parley Lane in Christchurch, near Bournemouth Airport, when he was hit by a Honda Civic shortly after 21:30 BST on Friday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 25-year-old man, from Poole, is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Monday.
He has also been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving without insurance.
An 18-year-old man, from Wales, was also arrested on suspicion of driving offences and a 39-year-old woman, from Ferndown, was held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
Both have been released on police bail.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.