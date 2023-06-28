Bournemouth beach: Held boat sold after suspected riptide deaths
- Published
A boat impounded by police after two children caught in a suspected riptide drowned has been sold.
The Dorset Belle was held in Poole Harbour following the deaths of Joe Abbess, 17, and Sunnah Khan, 12, off Bournemouth pier on 31 May.
The boat's owner, Island Cruises, said "due to the circumstances surrounding the Dorset Belle" selling the boat was "the only option".
Investigators have said no boat was involved in the deaths.
In a statement, posted on the Dorset Belle's Facebook page, its owner said: "The last few weeks have been too much financially and mentally with lots of sleepless nights.
"The bills have been mounting up and need to be paid, the lack of money due to the vessel not operating has been a major factor in this heartbreaking decision.
"I have searched for a solution to keep her operating from Bournemouth but have drawn a blank."
An inquest earlier this month into the deaths of Joe Abbess, from Southampton, and Sunnah Khan, from Buckinghamshire, heard they were part of a group of people thought to have been caught up in a "riptide" in the sea near the pier.
Riptides are strong currents running out to sea that can quickly drag people and objects away from the shallows of the shoreline and out to deeper water.
They can be difficult to spot and are a major cause of accidental drowning on beaches all across the world, according to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
Rip currents are often harmless, but around large headlands or piers - like Bournemouth Pier - they can be powerful.
They tend to flow at 1-2mph but can reach 4-5mph, which is faster than an Olympic swimmer, the RNLI explained.
In a statement on Tuesday, the MAIB said: "Having conducted a thorough preliminary assessment of the circumstances of this tragic accident the MAIB has decided that no formal investigation will be launched.
"This was a truly tragic accident but our understanding of the circumstances is that it did not involve a vessel and therefore is not something the branch would investigate."
A man, in his 40s, who police said was "on the water" at the time, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and later released under investigation.
All boat operations from the pier remain suspended.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.