Dorchester South station access improvements trialled
- Published
A rail operator is exploring ways of making a train station more accessible following calls from residents.
Dorchester South in Dorset has ramps from the road to each platform but no step-free access between the two.
Passengers unable to climb the steps face a 0.6-mile (1km) walk between the ticket office and southbound platform.
South Western Railway said it was looking into whether more southbound trains could stop on the northbound side where there is better access.
The rail firm has also submitted a bid for funding to install lifts at the station.
John Darling, chairman of the Dorchester Disabled Club, said: "If you are coming from Manor Park area, it's very difficult because you've got to cross the bridge.
"You can be dropped at the front - there are sunken kerbs and a ramp for wheelchair access and a ramp, which is great.
"What is seriously lacking is the parking around the station for disabled people. There are two spaces in the station car park which are invariably full."
A South Western Railway spokesperson said the firm was "investigating a further trial on the more regular use of platform one".
They added: "Alongside Network Rail, we have submitted a bid to the Department for Transport for a lift scheme at the station and the successful schemes will be announced later this year."
West Dorset MP Chris Loder said: "I think the station is an embarrassment to the county town. It's been poorly looked after.
"The thing that would really make an impact would be a new footbridge and lifts to go with it. A bid has gone to the government so I'm hopeful we will see some considerable improvements."
