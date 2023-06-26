Bournemouth: Man arrested after girls report sexual assaults in sea
- Published
A man has been arrested after two girls reported being sexually assaulted in the sea off Bournemouth Pier.
Officers were called to a disturbance close to the pier after the children, aged 10 and 11, were allegedly touched inappropriately at 15:45 BST on Sunday.
Detectives said they were investigating and wanted to hear from any witnesses or anyone with mobile phone footage.
The force said a 43-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.
