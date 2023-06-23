Dorset Council's Facebook page vanishes without explanation
A local authority has been left baffled after its Facebook page disappeared.
Dorset Council said the page had gone "without warning or explanation" on 15 June.
It said "numerous" attempts had been made to resolve the issue and contact made with Facebook's parent firm Meta, but it had been unable to establish the problem.
The council confirmed there was "no evidence" the page had been hacked. Meta has been approached for comment.
In a statement, the authority stated: "Facebook is an important communications and engagement channel for Dorset Council, with over 33,000 followers on the page when it vanished.
"We will continue trying to find out more information from Meta in the hope the page will be restored as soon as possible."
In the meantime, people are being advised to contact Dorset Council via its website "in the first instance".
A council spokesperson said none of it other social media accounts had been affected and thanked members of the public for their "patience and understanding".
