Bournemouth stabbing leaves man with life-changing injuries
- Published
A man has been left with life-changing injuries and a woman was also wounded during a double-stabbing in a town centre, police have said.
Dorset Police said the attacks happened after an altercation between two groups of men on Old Christchurch Road in Bournemouth shortly before 03:00 BST.
A 21-year-old man was stabbed in the head and stomach, while a woman, 21, suffered a non life-threatening wound.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
The force said the arrested man was also being held on suspicion of affray and had been treated for a wound to his hand in hospital. He remains in custody.
Police said they believed the attacks happened after an altercation between two groups of men who were not known to each other.
It is also believed the injured woman was unconnected to anyone else involved in the incident, police said.
In a statement, the force said: "Officers and the ambulance service attended and discovered a 21-year-old man had sustained stab wounds to his stomach and head.
"He was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that are described as serious and life-changing. His family has been informed."
Cordons have been put in place on both Old Christchurch Road and nearby Albert Road while officers investigate the scene.
Det Insp Darren Moores said officers were still searching for a suspect who had been wearing an orange T-shirt and who was possibly carrying a skateboard.
"I understand this incident will be of concern to members of the public and local businesses and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be carrying out high-visibility patrols in the area over the coming days," he added.
Witnesses and anyone with footage of the incident have been urged to contact police.