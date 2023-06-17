Man charged over fatal A338 Spur Road crash near Bournemouth
- Published
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash on a dual carriageway.
A 31-year-old man from Hampshire died and two women were injured in the crash between a Lexus and Nissan Micra on the A338 near Bournemouth on Thursday.
Yusuf Muzil, 22, from London, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving
He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Dorset Police said it was continuing to investigate the crash, which happened between Blackwater junction and the Ashley Heath roundabout.
The force said a woman in her 70s remained in a critical condition, while a woman in her 30s had been left seriously injured.
Officers urged anyone with dashcam footage or who witnessed the crash to get in contact.
Two men - both from London and aged 28 and 30 - were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and have been released on police bail while inquiries continue.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.