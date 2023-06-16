Brownsea Island nature reserve closes amid bird flu fear
A nature reserve has shut down because of a suspected case of bird flu.
Brownsea Island in Poole Harbour, Dorset, has closed "with immediate effect" while an investigation takes place.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused and will provide an update once the situation has been fully investigated," a Dorset Wildlife Trust spokesperson said.
The island is home to a wide variety of birds.
These include dunlin, kingfishers, common and sandwich terns, and oystercatchers.
The National Trust site is also a haven for the rare red squirrel.
Bird flu is an infectious type of influenza that spreads among birds. The NHS says in rare cases it can affect humans.
