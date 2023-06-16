Bournemouth: Man dies and two seriously injured in crash
- Published
A 31-year-old man has died and two women seriously injured following a car crash in Bournemouth.
The crash, involving a bronze coloured Lexus and a silver Nissan Micra, happened on the A338 northbound on Thursday shortly before 21:30 BST.
The man, from Hampshire, died at the scene. A woman, aged in her 70s, and another, in her 30s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Three men, who were reported to have left the scene, were arrested nearby.
Dorset Police said the men were all arrested on suspicion of driving offences.
The road is expected to remain closed between Blackwater junction and Ashley Heath roundabout until 11:00 BST on Friday.
The force has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.